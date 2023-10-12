A Good Day To Be A Dog joins ratings race; Destined With You sees slight dip in ratings ahead of finale

MBC's latest romantic comedy, A Good Day to Be a Dog, has just started airing, joining the ratings competition. At the same time, Destined With You experiences a minor decline in its average nationwide rating as the series approaches its finale.

On the other hand, The Kidnapping Day has achieved a new all-time high in ratings for the series.

Ratings for A Good Day to Be a Dog, Destined With You and The Kidnapping Day

As reported by Nielsen Korea, the broadcast on October 11 of MBC's new Wednesday evening drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, secured an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent for episodes 1 and 2. The drama, set to release one episode every Wednesday henceforth, debuted by airing the initial two episodes consecutively.

In the same timeframe, JTBC's Destined With You secured an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent leading up to its finale, showing a slight decrease from the previous episode's 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA's The Kidnapping Day achieved an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent, reaching another milestone as it sets a new all-time high for the series.

Plot of A Good Day to Be a Dog

Adapted from a webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog unfolds as a fantasy romance drama that revolves around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young). Cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man, she faces the challenge of breaking the curse. The only individual with the ability to undo this enchantment is her colleague Jin Seo Won (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo). However, he grapples with a fear of dogs stemming from a forgotten traumatic event. Lee Hyun Woo joins the cast as Lee Bo Kyum, a Korean history teacher who hides a secret behind his warm personality and is their fellow colleague in this intriguing tale. The initial two episodes of the series were broadcast yesterday on October 11 at 9 PM KST. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate the captivating storyline of the series, anticipating the various dynamics and interactions the characters will share with one another.

Plot of Destined With You

A bold, high-powered lawyer's life is turned upside down by a secret family curse. Jang Shin Yu played by Rowoon is assertive in courtrooms – a man devoid of emotion who can deftly manipulate cases to favor his clients. However, in his personal life, he is tormented by a centuries-old curse. When he encounters Lee Hong Jo played by Jo Bo Ah, a low-ranking civil servant, he discovers they are destined to be together. Hong Jo holds the key to his freedom in the form of a banned book that has been sealed for over 300 years. As destiny unfolds, a love triangle adds complexity to the story.

This show is a compelling mix of dark, moody supernatural thrills, a passionate love story, and several scenes with witty humor. Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah's intense chemistry and onscreen dynamics make this show a must-watch. The series is all set to conclude with its finale airing on October 12 KST. Fans are looking forward to how the series is going to tie up the story as it bids farewell.

