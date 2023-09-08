A Good Day to Be a Dog: Lee Hyun Woo transforms into a teacher with melancholic expression in new stills

On September 8, MBC released the stills for Lee Hyun Woo’s character Lee Bo Gyeom in A Good Day to Be a Dog. The story is about a woman who is cursed to turn into a dog after being kissed and the same person who kisses her can break the curse. It also tells the story of a man who is afraid of dogs in an unpredictable fantasy romance drama. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young as the main couple and it will be premiering on October 11.

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s Lee Hyun Woo’s stills:

Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher at a high school, is played by Lee Hyun Woo, who conceals his expressionless face behind a sad smile. He treats everyone with kindness, but he knows when to stop and takes special care of his family. Even though he is a nice and friendly person, he has a sinister charm and a dark secret in his heart. In the stills, one can see Lee Bo Gyeom with neat and clean visuals as a high school teacher, even as he enjoys alone time. In a different still, Lee Hyun Woo reads by himself while the teacher's office is in the background. As he does so, he makes the viewers' smile as he gives a silly smile that puts others at ease. The character's charm is highlighted by Lee Hyun Woo's distinctive deep eyes. How he will portray Lee Bo Gyeom, who is shrouded in layers of secrets, has everyone's attention. Particularly, viewers are anticipated to enjoy the bromance with Cha Eun Woo, who plays Jin Seo Won and will complete the fantasy romance by winning the hearts of the drama's female characters.

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s previous teaser:

The teaser video begins with adorable dogs and Park Gyu Young, who plays Han Hae Na and is well-liked by dogs. As a means of de-stressing herself, Park Gyu Young approaches her fellow teacher Jin Seo Won, who is absolutely necessary for her to break the curse of turning into her dog when she kisses him. She actively requests that they should go out for some soju and food. However, Park Gyu Young is thrown away coldly and indifferently by Cha Eun Woo, who is afraid of dogs. Park Gyu Young, on the other hand, does not give in to this and continues to approach him, asking, "Why on earth do you hate me?"

