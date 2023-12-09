A Good Day to Be a Dog, Moving and more; pick your favorite 2023 K-drama based on Webtoons

Books, comics, and Webtoons have consistently served as a source of inspiration for various shows. The escalating popularity of Webtoons/ Web comics in South Korea has led to many of them being adapted into K-dramas. Webtoons, with their diverse genres and captivating storylines, offer a strong ground for crafting engaging narratives in K-dramas. Throughout this year, several exciting releases have led to a dynamic interaction where webtoon enthusiasts find themselves watching the corresponding dramas, and K-drama fans explore the source material by reading the webtoons.

2023 K-dramas based on Webtoons

Be it fantasy rom-coms like A Good Day to Be a Dog, See You in My 19th Life, The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract or darker, more intense K-dramas like Moving and Vigilante, 2023 has been a great year for Webtoon based K-dramas. Many of the K-dramas that we have witnessed on our screens in the current year are mostly based on Webtoons.

Certain top-tier K-dramas adapted from Webtoons stay true to their source material, closely following the original storyline. Nevertheless, there are instances where deviations become necessary for narrative reasons. Regardless of the approach, K-dramas based on webtoons consistently offer an enjoyable viewing experience, benefiting from the pre-existing and beloved storylines.2023 has a range of selections when it comes to the genre. Hence, pick your favorite 2023 K-drama based on a Webtoon.

