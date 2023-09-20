A Good Day to be a Dog NEW stills: Park Gyu Young transforms into bold and gorgeous teacher

On September 20, A Good Day to be a Dog released a new set of stills of Park Gyu Young as Han Hae Na, a sweet high school teacher who shows puppy-like expressions and behavior! The pictures show Park Gyu Young totally conveying the character of an individual with fearless energy, along with striking eyes and a brilliant smile, and is impeccably absorbed into the person. She seems to be almost like her webtoon character with the physical look as well as expressions. The drama will be out on October 11.

About A Good Day to be a Dog and Park Gyu Young’s character:

A Good Day to be a Dog is an eccentric fantasy drama about a lady who transforms into a dog when she kisses a man who hates dogs due to a past trauma. The only catch- he is the main way she can break the curse. Park Gyu Young assumes the role of Han Hae Na, a high school Korean language teacher who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses anybody. She is pretty, smart, and has a wonderful character, and has all the traits to live an easy as well as a nice life. She winds up in a tight spot remaining between a daily existence where she transforms into a dog consistently from 12 AM to 6 AM after she kisses Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) and living as a teacher. With the two teachers getting into a strange predicament, the fans are now waiting to see how they will bring the chemistry of the webtoon characters to life. These two have another connection as well, another teacher named Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) who is friends with Jin Seo Won and is the crush of Han Hae Na. These three teachers get sucked into a crazy adventure of their lifetime!

A Good Day to be a Dog’s previously released poster:

The main poster shows Jin Seo Won, Han Hae Na and Lee Bo Gyeom in one spot. Jin Seo Won gazes into the distance with a sweet smile, while Han Hae Na views him with her hand on her chin as though she is deep in thoughts of him. In spite of the fact that there are clashing viewpoints, simply taking a gander at Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young next to each other in one window flags the beginning of a new romance.

