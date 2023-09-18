A Good Day to be a Dog: Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo share cute friendship in NEW stills

On September 18, MBC released the new stills for A Good Day to be a Dog starring Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo). The drama follows the life of a woman who is cursed with turning into a dog after being kissed and a man who becomes her reason for solving the curse but there is only one issue- he is scared of dogs due to a traumatic incident that took place in his childhood. The first episode for A Good Day to be a Dog will be out on October 11.

A Good Day to be a Dog stills starring Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo:

In the stills, Park Gyu Young (as Han Hae Na) and Lee Hyun Woo (as Lee Bo Gyeom) are having a cordial discussion in front of the school gate, which gets the attention. Their appearance, which even makes them look like adorable puppies, makes everybody grin just by their energy. What grabs the attention more than anything is the charming little puppy keyring held in his hand. Maybe in light of the fact that he felt that Park Gyu Young looked like a little dog, he got going playing around with the key ring. Park Gyu Young, who has eyes for him, answers with her splendid grin, and the pink air between the two is as of now making the fans think that a romance could brew between them.

The characters of A Good Day to be a Dog:

In the meantime, seeing Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo in the teacher's office is likewise fascinating. From her appearance looking eagerly at some place to Lee Hyun Charm's sweet grin, the bright stories that occur at school are likewise raising interest in it. Han Hae Na is a bright and sweet teacher who tries to find love in her own peculiar way even though the curse has a deep hold on her while Lee Bo Gyeom is a kind teacher with cute looks. But he carries a burden that nobody else can see. The third person with them is Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) who is the math teacher. He is close with Lee Bo Gyeom but is wary of Han Hae Na. A drunken kiss in the night complicates the relationship between these three high school teachers.

