A Good Day to be a Dog: Park Gyu Young looks oh-so-adorable as herself and canine version in NEW stills

On September fifteenth, MBC's A Good Day to be a Dog released new stills, which highlights Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young) and her dog variant. A Good Day to be a Dog is a fantasy romance drama about a woman who is cursed to become a dog when she kisses someone. The man is the only one who can break the curse, but he is afraid of dogs because of a trauma he experienced as a child.

Park Gyu Young in A Good Day to be a Dog:

Han Hae Na, a high school Korean language educator highlighted in the stills, who is under the curse of transforming into a dog when she kisses, gazes at her phone and forgets about the rest of the world as she thinks about something for some time, however out of nowhere, transforms into a little and charming dog, bringing attention. Gaena's (the dog) splendid eyes, which is like Han Hae Na herself, stares up with a cute look. She looks fashionable with a plaid skirt and a yellow hat in another still cut. The story of Park Gyu Young and Gaena in relation to the special curse is even more intriguing than Han Hae Na's behavior of staring at the camera on her dog's hat, which leads us to believe that she is planning something.

About A Good Day to be a Dog:

Han Hae Na is a bright and sweet teacher who has had difficulty finding love because of her curse. She would get into a relationship but because she was unable to kiss someone, the love would fizzle out quickly. After that, she became someone who would crave love but would not be able to find it with anyone. One drunken night, she kisses her co-worker Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) and turns into a dog at midnight. She turns back into a human in the morning but for her to cease turning into her furry version, she needs to be kissed by him in her dog form as well. But there is only one problem- he hates and fears dogs. Meanwhile, on October 11, A Good Day to be a Dog will premiere at 9 p.m. KST.

