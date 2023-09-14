A Good Day to be a Dog: Park Gyu Young understands ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo in latest teaser

A Good Day to be a Dog dropped its second teaser throwing light on ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo's character and his relationship with Park Gyu Young. On September 14, the second teaser of the upcoming romantic fantasy drama was released. Actor Lee Hyun Woo was also seen for the first time in the teaser.

Park Gyu Young understands Cha Eun Woo in the latest teaser

The upcoming romance drama featuring Park Gyu Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Hyun Woo dropped its latest teaser where the Celebrity actress is seen describing Cha Eun Woo's character. Park Gyu Young plays the role of Han Hae Na, a high school teacher with a distinct curse, Cha Eun Woo plays Jin Seo Won, her popular colleague. In the latest teaser, High school students were seen gushing over Jin Seo Won's striking visuals, on the other hand, Han Hae Na found him a bit weird. Jin Seo Won is afraid of dogs and puppies which makes him a weird person in front of Han Hae Na, as she turns into a dog when she kisses someone.

Lee Hyun Woo plays the role of Lee Bo Gyeom who is also their colleague. Lee Bo Gyeom was finally introduced in the teaser. Han Hae Na described Lee Bo Gyeom to be the sweetest person and the reason why she comes to work every day. Before the teaser concluded, contrary to what she said before about Jin Seo Won, she seemed to have developed an understanding of him. Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na grow closer to each other creating a heart-fluttering environment. Han Hae Na said, "We are not weird, we are just that kind of people".

About A Good Day to be a Dog

The K-drama depicts the story of a woman who becomes a dog if she kisses a person and a man who is scared of dogs due to past experiences. It is adapted from a webtoon of the same name, the teaser has induced much excitement among the fans for the drama version. A Good Day to be a Dog is scheduled to air on October 11 at 9 PM (KST), every Wednesday on the network MBC.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Good Day to be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo shine in character posters