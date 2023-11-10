A Good Day to Be a Dog shares cute behind-the-scenes photos of cast to make up for no episode week

To compensate for its break this week, A Good Day to Be a Dog has released charming behind-the-scenes photos featuring stars ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo, and more on set. The fifth episode, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed by a week.

A Good Day to Be a Dog canceled this week's episode due to the broadcast of the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Korean Series Game 2. To compensate for the one-week hiatus, the drama released heartwarming photos from its filming set, showcasing the adorable chemistry between actors Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo, Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Seo El, and the lovable dog Finna who plays Han Hae Na’s dog version.

A photo captures Cha Eun Woo who plays math teacher Jin Seo Won with a serious expression, diligently checking the camera monitor after filming. His evident professionalism in each still reflects his deep affection for the drama. In other pictures the actor is into his character seriously filming out the scenes from the episode.

Park Gyu Young exudes positive energy on set with her bright smile. In one photo, she is captured with her eyes glued to her script, showcasing her dedication to the role. In other pictures she is looking from behind with the crew as seemingly a scene plays out in front of her wearing a puffer jacket indicating the cold weather the staff and cast is working in. In one of the pictures she is in character Han Hae Na, a teacher who is smiling brightly at her students.

Lee Hyun Woo in one picture is exuding professionalism in front of the camera as he films the scene for his character Lee Bo Gyeom. In the next picture his playfulness is captured as he adorably spends time with Cha Eun Woo and the dog Finna, showcasing a delightful behind-the-scenes.

While filming with Finna, Yoon Hyun Soo maintained eye contact with the dog, holding him up as Finna looked at Hyun Soo for the scene. Lee Seo El actively exchanged opinions with director Kim Dae Woong for improved results. Additionally, the cutest dog Finna served as a mood maker on set.

A Good Day to Be a Dog is based on a webtoon by Lee Hey and is a fantasy romance drama. The story is centered around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man. The only person who can lift the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who harbors a fear of dogs due to a forgotten traumatic event.

On November 7, MBC announced the cancellation of the scheduled broadcast on November 8 to accommodate the 2023 KBO Korean Series Game 2. Episode 5 is now set to air on November 15 (Wednesday) at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST. The network sought viewers' understanding for the schedule change.

