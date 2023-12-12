A Good Day to Be a Dog star Cha Eun Woo hits 40 million Instagram followers; Fans celebrate by trending on X

Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO reached 40 million followers on the popular social media platform, Instagram, on December 12, 2023. Typically, he shares photos from photoshoots, behind-the-scenes snapshots, casual selfies, and, notably, endearing boyfriend-material pictures on his social media. These posts resonate well with his fans. This achievement generated excitement among fans, who praised the singer-turned-actor for his remarkable accomplishment.

Cha Eun Woo achieves new milestone by amassing 40 million followers

The Candy Sugar Pop singer Cha Eun Woo, launched his personal Instagram account in March 2019. In the span of four years, he has amassed an impressive following exceeding 40 million, highlighting his substantial influence and outreach. This accomplishment not only places him as the seventh male K-pop idol to reach this milestone but also establishes him as one of the most followed Korean actors on the platform.

The singer-turned-actor is currently showcasing his acting prowess in the fantasy romance K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog. The drama has garnered enthusiastic praise from international audiences and has also captivated Korean viewers.

Cha Eun Woo portrays Jin Seo Won exceptionally well, bringing out the character's charms in a way that enthralls the audience, despite being misunderstood as cold and indifferent, revealing a soft and warm side.

Seo Won's appealing qualities, combined with Eun Woo's manhwa-like visuals, contribute to making the drama a faithful adaptation. A recent kissing scene featuring Cha Eun Woo in A Good Day To Be A Dog became a viral sensation, drawing significant attention. This increased buzz has positively impacted the drama's viewership and also led to a surge in Cha Eun Woo's Instagram followers.

More about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo, whose birth name is Lee Dong Min, is a versatile South Korean artist known for his roles as a singer, actor, and member of the idol group ASTRO, managed by Fantagio. He made his acting debut with a minor role in the film My Palpitating Life.

In 2018, he took on his inaugural leading role in television with JTBC's romantic comedy series My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Adding to his accomplishments, he became a fixed cast member of Master in the House in April 2020, earning the Rookie Award at the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards.

Currently, Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for his upcoming solo fan concert titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator. Additionally, his next venture as an actor in the K-drama, Wonderful World, co-starring Kim Nam Joo, Kim Kang Woo, and Im Se Mi, is on the horizon, set to grace screens in 2024. Anticipation is building among fans, especially as he steps into the thriller genre following his impressive portrayal in Island. We eagerly await to witness Cha Eun Woo's next endeavors.

