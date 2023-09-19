A Good Day to Be a Dog unveils enchanting new poster featuring Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Hyun Woo

Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Hyun Woo are set to play unconventional high school teachers in MBC's upcoming K-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog. The release of a new poster has offered an enticing glimpse of the enchanting on-screen atmosphere, hinting at a unique and intriguing storyline that awaits viewers.

A Good Day to Be a Dog releases new poster

Adapted from a webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romance drama that centers around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man. The catch is that only her colleague Jin Seo Won (ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo), who has a deep-seated fear of dogs due to a forgotten traumatic event, can break the curse. Lee Hyun Woo joins the cast as Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher who works alongside Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na.

The recently unveiled poster showcases all three high school teachers - Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo - against the backdrop of a school. Each character displays a distinct expression and poses, building excitement for their individual storylines.

Jin Seo Won, the math teacher, wears a bright smile as he gazes into the distance, radiating positivity. On the other hand, Han Hae Na, the Korean language teacher, rests her face on her hand while looking at Jin Seo Won, as if yearning for his attention. Although their eyes don't meet in the poster, their proximity hints at the upcoming heartwarming romance.

Leaning out of a window with his face and arms, Lee Bo Gyeom exudes a mysterious aura with his determined gaze, piquing curiosity about the secrets he might be hiding behind his mysterious smile.

The compelling chemistry displayed by the actors in the poster appears to faithfully capture the essence of the characters from the original Naver webtoon of the same name. This alignment with the webtoon's characters heightens the audience's anticipation, resonating with their expectations and tastes, and fueling excitement for the upcoming broadcast.

More on A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is set to premiere on October 11 at 9 p.m. KST. The K-drama follows the story of Han Hae Na, a cheerful and sweet teacher who, despite being cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man, embarks on her quest for love in her own unique way. Lee Bo Gyeom, a kind-hearted teacher with an adorable appearance, carries a hidden secret that no one else can see. The trio is completed by Jin Seo Won, the math teacher, who shares a close bond with Lee Bo Gyeom but remains wary of Han Hae Na. The plot takes an intriguing turn when a drunken kiss in the night complicates the relationship between these three high school teachers. For a glimpse of what's to come, be sure to check out the drama's teaser.

