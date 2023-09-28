A Good Day to Be a Dog's Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo share warm Chuseok greetings with viewers

The lead cast of A Good Day to Be a Dog, including Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo, has extended warm greetings to viewers during the ongoing Chuseok festival in South Korea. Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a significant mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon. The cast shared a video on MBC's social media platforms, expressing their wishes for a delightful Chuseok celebration and encouraging fans to look forward to their upcoming K-drama.

A Good Day to Be a Dog’s cast share greetings

MBC shared a video on its Instagram on September 28th, marking the commencement of the 3-day Chuseok festival. The video featured the lead cast of the upcoming fantasy romance K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, including Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo. In the video, the actors began by extending warm greetings to viewers, followed by introducing their respective characters. Cha Eun Woo introduced himself as Jin Seo Won, Park Gyu Young as Han Hae Na, and Lee Hyun Woo as Lee Bo Gyeom.

As they acknowledged the beginning of the festival, Lee Hyun Woo shared that Chuseok translates to "A night when the moon is unusually bright." He then expressed his hope for a bright and radiant moon during Chuseok, where everyone's wishes would come true. Cha Eun Woo extended his wishes, mentioning the arrival of fall and hoping that everyone has a joyful and warm time with their loved ones in this new season. Park Gyu Young added her wishes, hoping that viewers create memories filled with laughter, much like the brightness of the full moon during Chuseok.

MBC, in the video, emphasizes a crucial detail that A Good Day to Be a Dog will premiere after the conclusion of Chuseok. The cast then delves into the narrative of the show, describing it as an unpredictable fantasy romance K-drama. The much-anticipated series is scheduled to premiere on October 11 at 9 PM KST on MBC. The actors conclude the video by inviting viewers to watch the drama and bidding them farewell. The video is captioned with the airing date and time of the upcoming show and the greetings.“ Chuseok greetings ✨ Lovely Chuseok greetings from actors 🐶October 11th (Wednesday) at 9 pm First broadcast 🐶”

Story of A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is an adaptation of a webtoon with the same title, written by Lee Hey. This webtoon served as the source of inspiration for the drama, which was penned by Baek In Ah and directed by Kim Dae Woong.

The storyline of A Good Day to Be a Dog revolves around a fantasy romance. It follows the character Han Hae Na (Portrayed by Park Gyu Young), a woman who has a peculiar curse – she transforms into a dog whenever she kisses a man. The only individual capable of breaking this curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (Played by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo). However, Jin Seo Won has a fear of dogs due to a traumatic incident he can no longer recall.

In addition to these characters, Lee Hyun Woo stars in the drama as Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher who works alongside Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na. Despite his friendly demeanor towards everyone, Lee Bo Gyeom maintains a clear sense of personal boundaries. Beneath his warm exterior, he harbors a secret, which adds intrigue to his relationships with Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na, sparking anticipation among viewers.

