A Good Day to Be a Dog’s final poster shows Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's love-hate relationship

A Good Day to Be a Dog revolves around the narrative of the protagonist who is a teacher. Her family has a cure due to which she suffers; She transformes into a dog for six hours after each kiss. The personalities and characteristics of the two main characters, Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) were unveiled in the teasers.

Closer look at A Good Day to Be a Dog's final poster

The final poster for the much-anticipated drama was released on September 26. The picture shows the main couple Jin Seo Won played by Cha Eun Woo and Han Hae Na played by Park Gyu Young facing each other's backs. The tone is all pink and lovely and the background is filled with cherry blossoms. All of this adds to a sweet and fuzzy feeling. The backdrop of the poster is the school that both the characters work in. The text reads, "Lovelier than yesterday". The poster was also released in a comic-style drawing referencing the source material. The workplace drama is a romantic comedy with elements of fantasy. Earlier teasers have revealed the love-hate relationship and tension between the main leads. Han Hae Na turns into a dog, the very thing that Jin Sae Won is not particularly fond of. Maths teacher Jin Sae Won's cold ways leads Hae Na to think that he hates her but he denies it.Teaser stills also show Cha Eun Woo and Lee Bo Gyeom’s character’s bromance.

All you need to know about A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is adapted from a webtoon of the same name which is written by Lee Hey. It served as the inspiration for the drama written by Baek In Ah and directed by Kim Dae Woong. The drama is scheduled to release on October 11 at 9:00 pm KST which is 5:30 pm IST. Every Wednesday, a new episode of the show will be released. Yoon Hyun Soo from Seasons of Blossom and Kim Yi Kyeong from A Time Called You are also part of the star cast.

