A Good Day to Be A Dog's table reading: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo dive into their roles

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's drama A Good Day to Be a Dog held its table reading session along with the entire cast of the series. On August 29, a series of photos from the session was released as the actors got immersed in their characters and shared their thoughts on the drama. Read below to know what they said.

A Good Day to Be A Dog's table reading

MBC shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from their upcoming fantasy romance drama starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo. Other cast members like Yoon Hyun Soo, Ryu Abel, Jo Jin Se, Yoo Seung Mok, Song Young Ah, and Lee Seo El were also spotted. As the script reading began the cast also started to deep dive into their characters. Cha Eun Woo plays the role of Jin Seo Won, Han Hae Na's colleague which is played by Park Gyu Young. He is a teacher who has been through a traumatic event and has a fear of dogs. He kept the set intrigued with his depiction of the character that goes through massive change through a sudden encounter despite his trauma following him behind.

Park Gyu Young plays the role of a young, beautiful, and smart person with a refreshing personality named Han Hae Na. Although she seems to have a smooth life, she is cursed that if she ever kisses a person she will turn into a dog. Her curse can only be lifted by a person who is afraid of a dog. Meanwhile, Lee Hyun Woo shows his charms through the character of Lee Bo Kyum who has two completely different sides of himself. The actor easily switched between his amicable side to his cold-hearted side raising anticipation for his role in the drama.

Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo about the drama

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo opened up about the chemistry of the cast saying that people would definitely enjoy the show. The ASTRO members also revealed that they had fun because of their chemistry. Meanwhile, Park Gyu Young was intrigued by the story of a lady who turns into a dog and a man who is scared of dogs falling in love with each other. She requested everyone to show lots of interest and love. Lee Hyun Woo said that the show becomes even more enjoyable when the viewers realize the synchronization and similarities between the webtoon and the adapted K-drama. It is set to air in October this year.

