A Killer Paradox’s Jung Yi Seo to join NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Chae Min in new school-violence drama I Believe You; Report

Jung Yi Seo returns to K-drama land with the upcoming school-violence series I Believe You. Earlier it was confirmed that NCT member Jaehyun received the offer to lead this drama, while Crash Course in Romance actor Lee Chae Min will portray a pivotal character. The latest report of Jung Yi Seo’s addition raises anticipation for the three stars’ on-screen synergy.

Jung Yi Seo to join forces with NCT's Junghyun to fight Lee Chae Min in new school-violence drama I Believe You

On May 14, exclusive coverage by a Korean media outlet reported that actress Jung Yi Seo has been cast to play an important role in the upcoming drama I Believe You.

She is reportedly preparing to begin the filming schedule. Though the reports are yet to be confirmed, fans are looking forward to seeing her chemistry with Jaehyun and Lee Chae Min, who are also being strongly considered for this drama.

I Believe You is an upcoming eight-chapter drama, that will portray a realistic picture of school violence. The narrative is expected to deliver an important message of the weak’s growth and awakening against the strong.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Know Jung Yi Seo, Jaehyun, and Lee Chae Min's character details in I Believe You

NCT member Jaehyun, who made his acting debut with the 2022 drama Dear M, has received an offer to play the lead Lee Il Nam, a school violence victim, who later takes action against the perpetrators.

Lee Chae Min, known for Crash Course in Romance (2023), Alchemy of Souls (2022), and more will likely portray Yang Seo Jun, a bully.

Jung Yi Seo has been cast as Kim Soo Jeong, an all-rounder student with good athletics and academic scores. She comes from a not-so-well-off background but still isn’t envious of the girls born with golden spoons. When her younger sibling is bullied by Yang Seo Jun, she decides to join forces with Lee Il Nam in order to fight all perpetrators involved in school violence.

Meanwhile, The Killing Vote (2023) actor Park Sung Woong has already confirmed his appearance and reportedly began filming for this drama.

I Believe You is currently being discussed for an OTT release.

Who is Jung Yi Seo?

Jung Yi Seo is a skilled Korean actress who is known for starring in A Killer Paradox (2024), All of Us Are Dead (2022), Snowdrop (2021), Tale of the Nine-Tailed (2020), and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 2's Jinyoung to join TWICE’s Dahyun as lead for Korean remake of Taiwanese film You Are the Apply of My Eye; Report