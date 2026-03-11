A Proper Romance Update: Park Hyung Sik, Park Gyu Young to start filming next month, eye likely 2027 premiere

Upcoming Korean-language romantic comedy drama A Proper Romance will be actor Park Hyung Sik’s much-anticipated return to the genre after dabbing into a couple of different ones with Buried Hearts and Twelve. With the expectations high, the actor is all set to get to filming this April as per the latest reports. Joining him as the female lead is actress Park Gyu Young, who is known for her work in Squid Game and Dali and Cocky Prince.

A Proper Romance is going on floors in April 2026, as per a report from What’s on Netflix? The believed timeline for the shoot is said to be for five to six months, running up to September 2026, without any delays. Directed by Nam Sung Woo (Useless Lies) and written by Kim Ha Na (My Heart is Beating), the film is being bankrolled by production studio Big Ocean ENM.

The South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series will reportedly have 12 episodes, and, looking at its filming period, is likely to hit the screens sometime in 2027. The show was not announced as a part of Netflix’s 2026 release lineup so it seems more than possible that a Q2 or Q3 next year release can be awaited by the fans. Most bets have been placed on the second half of 2027.

About A Proper Romance

The story follows Na Jeong Seok (Park Hyung Sik), who used to be a subordinate to Woo A Mi (Park Gyu Young) while he was in the military. However, after a while, they cross paths again in a different set-up. She joins as the new assistant team member in his team, where he is the CEO whom everyone fears. An arrogant boss and his former team leader, A Proper Romance explores their romantic, comic-filled relationship, which grows over time.

ALSO READ: Squid Game 3's Park Gyu Young reveals if she paid hefty penalty fee for spoiler reveal featuring Lee Jin Wook