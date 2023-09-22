'A pure soul': Song of the Bandits star Kim Nam Gil talks about BTS' Jin, reveals reason behind friendship

Song Of The Bandits actor Kim Nam Gil recently appeared on the latest episode of tvN's variety show You Quiz On The Block. The show is hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. The hosts mentioned his friendship with BTS' Jin who is currently serving in the South Korean military. Kim Nam Gil was asked what BTS' Jin is like in real life and this is what he replied.

Kim Nam Gil recalls BTS' Jin as a talkative pure soul

The Song Of The Bandits actor Kim Nam Gil made an appearance on episode 212 of You Quiz On The Block. Host Yoo Jae Suk mentioned Kim Nam Gil's drama Queen Seondeok (2009) where he portrayed the role of Bidam. This drama played a huge role in his popularity. The host then mentioned that BTS' Jin too wished to enter the industry after seeing Kim Nam Gil's performance in the drama.

BTS Jin was touched by the actor's portrayal of Bidam and wanted to move the hearts of the people through his acting. Kim Nam Gil was asked how he felt knowing this. Island actor chuckled and shared that he felt a bit pressured to be someone's role model. For him, that would mean not doing anything carelessly and watching his actions. The actor continued that once he got to know BTS' Jin, those feelings and thoughts vanished.

Kim Nam Gil further adds….

He got to know that BTS' Jin and him were much alike. He shared, "BTS Jin and I are close. And I found out that he's got a very pure soul. Jin is also very talkative. He's the most talkative one in his group BTS. He really loves to talk, like he never stops talking. I mean, I can never say anything I want when I'm with him, because he pretty much doesn't let me talk." He summed up the topic by saying, "So yeah, I could totally see why he chose me as his role model after getting to know him."

