A Time Called You, Arthdal Chronicles 2, and more; VOTE for September K-drama you are excited to watch

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been, Arthdal Chronicles 2 featuring Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung, and many more K-dramas will be coming this month. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick a drama you are excited to watch.

Upcoming K-dramas in September

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon will air on September 8 on Netflix. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun Season 2 featuring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Ok Vin, and Jang Dong Gun will be released on September 9 on tvN. The Worst of Evil starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Im Se Mi will be released on September 27 on Disney+. The Day starring Yoon Kye Sang, Park Sung Hoon, Yu Na, and more airing on September 13, will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Twinkling Watermelon, Song of the Bandits, and River Police are also some of the notable K-dramas released this month.

