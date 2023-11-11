A Time Called You, Behind Your Touch to Moving: Top 10 fantasy K-dramas of 2023

As we approach the end of 2023 and welcome the autumn vibes, why not break free from the routine and dive into the enchanting realm of fantasy romance? In the realm of television networks and streaming platforms, historical and romance dramas have long been staples. However, over the past decade, the quality and popularity of fantasy dramas have shown a steady and notable rise.With a perfect blend of bitterness and sweetness, these dramas offer a captivating dose of love, making them an ideal escape from your daily routine. Here are top 10 K-dramas that seamlessly blend fantasy, reality, romance, and thriller, promising to reignite your imagination and stir those long-forgotten emotions.

1. Destined With You

Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), the lowest-grade civil servant, tirelessly tackles her work despite facing numerous civil complaints. Accustomed to solitude in her personal life, her world takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the owner of an old wooden chest and the key to lifting a curse from Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon).

Jang Shin Yu, a skilled and attractive lawyer accustomed to the limelight, battles an unexplained disease that worsens over time. Desperate to break the generational curse haunting his family, his path intersects with Lee Hong Jo's as they embark on a journey to unravel the mysterious curse and find ways to break through.

2. A Time Called You

A Time Called You unfolds the story of Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been), who, a year after her boyfriend Yeon Jun (Ahn Hyo Seop)'s passing in 2023, finds herself grieving. In an unexpected turn of events, she travels back in time to 1998 and wakes up in the body of 18-year-old Min Ju. As she navigates this unfamiliar era, she encounters Si Heon, who strikingly resembles her deceased boyfriend. This adds emotional complexity to Jun Hee's journey through time.

3. Behind Your Touch

Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min) serves as a veterinarian in a tranquil, crime-free rural village, equipped with the unique ability of psychometry. Her touch reveals the past of individuals or animals. Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), once a prominent detective in Seoul, faces demotion to the quiet Mujin police station. In a bid to return to Seoul, he collaborates with Ye Bun on small cases until a serial murder case surfaces.

Amidst this, Kim Seon Woo (EXO’s Suho), a new arrival with a part-time job at a convenience store, presents a kind demeanor along with an air of mystery.

4. A Good Day to Be a Dog

Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) is a single high school teacher harboring a peculiar family secret. Generations of her family have been cursed, and due to an ancestor's mistake, whenever someone in her family is kissed, they transform into a dog at midnight for six hours. This cycle continues until that person, in their dog form, is kissed again by the same individual.

Advertisement

In an attempt to avoid complications, Han Hae Na typically requests potential romantic interests not to kiss her, causing many to walk away. However, a drunken mishap leads her to accidentally kiss Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), a fellow teacher at the same high school. Despite their limited acquaintance, Han Hae Na finds herself persistently seeking Seo Won for another kiss. The catch? Seo Won has a fear of dogs, adding a delightful twist to their unexpected connection.

5. Moving

In Moving, K-drama Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Jang Hee Soo (Go Yoon Jung), and Lee Gang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon), seemingly ordinary high school students, possess extraordinary inherited powers. Bong Seok can fly, Hee Soo exhibits exceptional athleticism and swift injury recovery, while Gang Hoon wields uncanny strength and speed. Concealing their gifts, their parents strive to shield them from potential exploitation, managing the delicate balance between secrecy and protection.

6. Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon narrates the tale of a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) boy blessed with genius musical talent. He embarks on a journey back in time to 1995, where he joins forces with his father from childhood and together forms a band named Watermelon Sugar. The story unfolds as they connect with mysterious youths, fostering communication through the language of music.

7. See You In My 19th Life

Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) is a girl with the extraordinary ability to remember all her past lives, having undergone nearly a thousand reincarnations. When her eighteenth life is tragically cut short, she makes the decision to reconnect with the man from her previous life in her nineteenth reincarnation. The story delves into the complexities of love, fate, and the enduring connection between two souls across multiple lifetimes.

8. Kokdu: Seasons of Deity

In Kokdu: Seasons of Deity, Kkok Du (Kim Jung Hyun), once a mortal man in ancient Korea, now exists as an immortal reaper. Every 99 years, he returns to the mortal world to punish human weaknesses, harboring a millennia-long disdain for humanity. In his latest visit, Kkok Du inhabits the body of Do Jin Woo, a skilled young doctor. His mission becomes intricate as he must navigate both medical duties and unexpected encounters with Han Gye Jeol, (Im Soo Hyang) a doctor possessing mysterious powers.

Advertisement

As Kkok Du grapples with his responsibilities, he finds himself increasingly drawn to Gye Jeol, sparking questions about intertwined destinies from past lives. Facing a challenging choice between duty and love, Kkok Du must decide how much he's willing to risk for the captivating connection with Gye Jeol.

9. My Lovely Liar

In My Lovely Liar, Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun) possesses an extraordinary and supernatural ability – the power to “hear" other people's lies, unveiling the truth no matter how well concealed. However, this superpower has left her cynical and faithless, perceiving everyone as morally bankrupt. Her perspective undergoes a profound shift when she encounters Kim Do Ha (Hwang Min Hyun), a successful music producer entangled in a murder case. Coincidentally, Do Ha seeks refuge in the residence next door to Mok Sol Hee, setting the stage for a tale of intrigue, suspense, and changing perceptions.

10. Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon

In the spin-off of the 2016 hit K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon unfolds the story of Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), who disappeared in Mongolia as a child. As an adult, she travels to South Korea in search of her parents and discovers her mother, Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun), a billionaire businesswoman, and her grandmother, Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), in the Gangnam district. The plot thickens as Nam-soon, her mother, and grandmother find themselves entangled in a drug case investigated by Detective Kang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) at a company named Doogo, run by Ryu Shi O (Byeon Woo Seok).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog premiere: How well does Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young starrer compare to original Webtoon