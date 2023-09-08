A Time Called You Early Review: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been’s time travel love story is an eye-treat

Name: A Time Called You

Premiere date: September 8, 2023

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon

Director: Kim Jin Won

Writer: Choi Hyo Bi (Based on the Taiwanese series Someday Or One Day by Huang Tienjen)

Genre: Time travel, Romance, Mystery

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Netflix

A Time Called You Plot

The Korean show is based on the popular Taiwanese drama Someday Or One Day starring Alice Ko, Greg Han, Patrick Shih and Kenny Yen. It follows the strange happening in the life of a woman named Han Junhee who is in 2023, and mourning the loss of her boyfriend Gu Yeonjun. She suddenly transforms back to the year 1998 in the body of a girl named Kwon MInju, who is an 18-year-old high schooler. There she meets Nam Siheon, a boy who looks very much like her now-believed-to-be-dead boyfriend. Complexities arise when Jung Ingyu, a boy with a crush on Kwon Minju is added to the mix.

Watch A Time Called You teaser

Initial opinion of A Time Called You

Taking off from an already-known storyline, the cast was presented with big shoes to fill. The first look of A Time Called You immediately pulled us in with its clearly differentiated visuals for the present time and the past time, sticking to some very pleasing color palettes. Soon as the story progressed with the deep dive of the characters in the year 1998, the slightly unsettled demeanor of Han Junhee in the body of Kwon Minju began forming substance for the storyline. While it may be difficult to keep up with the constant grown-up and high schooler versions of Jeon Yeo Been’s double roles, the plot thickened ensuring you stay hooked on the show.

Should you watch A Time Called You?

Ahn Hyo Seop has had a string of successes in the past couple of years, launching him to the top of the beloved K-drama actors list. As Nam Siheon, he carries an ease of being himself while as Gu Yeonjun he is the anxious and worried lad with a lot of love for his girlfriend. On the other hand, Jeon Yeo Been plays hopscotch with her two starkly different characters oblivious of the attention from Kang Hoon’s Jung Ingyu.

Fans of Someday Or One Day should definitely tune in, to enjoy the time they take while comparing the two shows while newbies to the story may find an unexpectedly interesting storyline in A Time Called You. The 12-episode runtime is a good weekend binge-watch span for fans of romance.

