A Time Called You: Jeon Yeo Been travels back to 1998 and meets Ahn Hyo Seop in main poster and trailer

On August 24, Netflix released the main poster and trailer for upcoming Korean romance drama A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been and Kang Hoon. The drama follows Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been) who misses her boyfriend Yeon Jun (Ahn Hyo Seop) after he passed away and gets transported to 1998 as a different person. She comes across her boyfriend who is different with a different name and she falls in love with him all over again! The drama will be out on September 8.

A Time Called You starring Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon:

The poster that was released showed the three main characters who are in two different timelines. They live in 1998 and 2023 and the line on the poster says “One Past. One chance to save you.” Jun Hee and Yeon Jun and Min Ju and Siheon look happy next to each other but In Gyu and Minju have a somber expression on their faces. Besides being a time-travel romance drama, there is mystery and murder involved, keeping the fans on their toes. The old cassette player and cassette has a big significance in A Time Called You.

A Time Called You main trailer:

The trailer begins with Jun Hee and Yeon Jun living a sweet life together but Yeon Jun’s death breaks her, making her desperate to see him. Listening to a song on the old cassette player, she gets transported to 1998. She goes by Min Ju in that year, a school student with two friends- Siheon (Ahn Hyo Seop) and In Gyu (Kang Hoon). Jun Hee gets confused and shocked seeing her boyfriend as a school friend but she decides to spend time with him instead. Siheon cares for Min Ju but his best friend is also in love with her. Even as different people, Min Ju and Siheon have a lot of chemistry and they hopelessly fall in love all over again. Despite In Gyu’s unrequited love for her, the three friends enjoy their life together. But things take even more of a mysterious turn as she sees her diary that says ‘That guy is Gu Yeon Jun.’ Sprinkled with a murder scene, the trailer shows that there is so much that viewers haven’t gotten to see as of yet.

