A Time Called You: NewJeans to sing OST for upcoming K-drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been

NewJeans, the popular fourth-generation girl group that has been making waves in the Korean music industry, will be lending their voices to the upcoming mystery-based, time-slip Netflix K-drama titled A Time Called You. The K-drama stars popular actors Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his role in Business Proposal, and Jeon Yeo Been, renowned for her performance in Vincenzo. It is set to release on Netflix on September 8, 2023.

NewJeans will be featured on an OST for A Time Called You

On August 24, a Netflix representative confirmed the earlier reports regarding NewJeans' involvement in the OST i.e. original soundtrack for the upcoming series A Time Called You. Additionally, Netflix divulged that NewJeans' contribution to the OST would involve a reimagined version of Kim Jong Seo's 1996 song Beautiful Restriction (literal title). The highly awaited time-slip romance, A Time Called You, has now unveiled its main trailer and poster. Interestingly, as fans watched the new trailer, many were quick to notice familiar voices in the background. This revelation sparked speculation among viewers that the showcased OST in the trailer was indeed performed by NewJeans, fueling even more excitement for a possible new ballad OST from the renowned girl group.

Check out the trailer here-

What is A Time Called You K-drama about?

Based on the popular Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day, A Time Called You is a time-slip romance featuring Jeon Yeo Been as Jun Hee, a woman who deeply mourns her boyfriend's passing. Amidst her grief, Jun Hee comes across a peculiar cassette tape containing a song that mysteriously transports her back to 1998. In past which now becomes her present, she awakens as Min Ju, a high school student, and encounters Si Heon, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop, who strikingly resembles her late boyfriend. Now living in the year 1998 as the high schooler Min Ju, Jun Hee finds herself grappling with a range of emotions towards Si Heon, the spitting image of her lost love. Adding to the complexities, Si Heon's close friend In Kyu, played by Kang Hoon, develops feelings for Min Ju. The release of trailers and sneak peeks for the upcoming K-drama heightens the anticipation among fans, and the involvement of the popular girl group NewJeans elevates the stakes even further. Given the K- K-drama's contrast between the old and the new as the K-drama is set first in present in 2023, where grief takes over Jun Hee’s life and the core theme which revolves around time travel triggered by an old song linked to characters' memories, there is great curiosity about how NewJeans will seamlessly integrate the 1996 song into the series.

