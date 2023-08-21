A Time Called You star Kang Hoon to reportedly lead upcoming horror thriller drama Scalpel Hunter

According to a South Korean media outlet, Kang Hoon has been offered the main lead role for upcoming horror suspense thriller drama Scalpel Hunter. The drama follows a jurist who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. She is haunted by the shadow of her father’s murder and her life and honor gets threatened. Kang Hoon was offered the role of Jung Jung Hyun, a human-centric police officer who believed in the good of all human beings.

Kang Hoon’s potential new drama Scalpel Hunter:

Jung Jung Hyun is a hardworking man who runs into streets on foot, takes on dirty work and is passionate about solving cases. It is obvious that once he meets the jurist and gets involved with Kwan Se Hyun (the main character). He has previously worked in dramas like The Red Sleeves, Little Women and his latest drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, where he played a comedic and flirty role of a prince. The female lead has not been casted yet and his agency hasn’t confirmed Kang Hoon’s role in the drama.

Kang Hoon’s upcoming drama A Time Called You:

The Netflix series A Time Called You is a time-slip romance drama that happens when Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been), who misses her beau who passed away a year prior, travels back to 1998 and meets Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop), who very closely resembles her first love. Kang Hoon assumed the role of Jung In Gyu, who is a person conflicted between friendship and love subsequent to realizing that he has been secretly enamored with Jun Hee, his childhood friend. Kang Hoon plans to break the hearts of ladies with the new and pure love of an 18-year-old boy. The two eras- 1998 and 2023 will bring different feelings of nostalgia. The school love triangle, the ups and downs, heartbreaks and romance- the drama will have it all. Jung In Gyu is a calm and rational person who is weak-hearted but loving at the same time. He loves his friends and tries to not choose anything else other than his friends but his one-sided love comes into play.

