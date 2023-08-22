A Time Called You stills throw light on Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been and Kang Hoon's friendship; Check here

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon dropped another set of stills hinting more towards the main characters' friendship in the 1990s. On August 22, Netflix released the stills from the upcoming romance drama which tells the tale of a woman who mourns for her deceased boyfriend only to miraculously meet a person like him by traveling through the times.

New Stills from A Time Called You

The new stills from the Netflix drama starring Dr. Romantic 3 actor and Be Melodramatic star were released inducing curiosity among fans as to what kind of chemistry the trip of Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Kang Hoon will show. The three actors are seen close to each other as they hang out in the stills radiating summer friendship energy. The Red Sleeve actor will play the character of Si Heon's (Ahn Hyo Seop) best friend In Gyu and the two are visible reading comic books together in one still. While Jeon Yeo Been and Kang Hoon are seen playing with a cat on the street. The trio was seen sitting under the cherry blossom tree, celebrating an occasion with a cake. They also visited an amusement park enjoying the merry-go-round, as Kang Hoon captures Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been together in a frame. While all the high school moments were illustrated beautifully, memories from the romantic time the couple spent together was also shown in the stills.

Advertisement

About A Time Called You

The Vincenzo actress plays the characters of Jun Hee and Min Joo. Jun Hee is a woman who yearns for her late boyfriend Yeon Jun played by Ahn Hyo Seop who miraculously slips through time and bumps into a young boy called Si Heon who looks exactly like Yeon Jun. However, in this time Jun Hee finds herself in the body of 18-year-old Min Joo and also meets Si Heon's best friend In Gyu played by Kang Hoon who gradually falls in love with her. This romantic time travel K-drama will be aired on Netflix on September 8.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jeon Yeo Been slips through time to see Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon in A Time Called You; latest stills inside