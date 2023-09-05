A Time Called You with Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon: Release date, where to watch, plot, cast, more

Name: A Time Called You

Premiere date: September 8, 2023

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon

Director: Kim Jin Won

Writer: Choi Hyo Bi

Genre: Mystery, Time Travel, Romance

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Netflix

A Time Called You features a cast including Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon. This intriguing K-drama, categorized as a mystery romance, is an adaptation of the wildly popular Taiwanese series, Someday or One Day. The storyline circles around Jun Hee, enacted by Jeon Yeo Been, as she copes with the loss of her boyfriend, Yeon Jun, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. Unexpectedly, Jun Hee finds herself transported back in time, inhabiting the body of another individual.

Where to watch A Time Called You?

The highly anticipated time-travel and romance drama, A Time Called You, is set to premiere on September 8, 2023, exclusively on Netflix, boasting a twelve-episode run. This exciting project will be directed by Kim Jin-won, recognized for his work on acclaimed series such as Just Between Lovers and Hello Monster. The script will be crafted by screenwriter Choi Hyo-bi, celebrated for her previous works like Babysitter.

Cast of A Time Called You

Ahn Hyo Seop is all set to play the character of Goo Yeon Joon, Jun Hee's boyfriend, who had been planning a proposal to her before an unforeseen accident altered his fate. He also doubles as Nam Si Heon, a doppelganger from the year 1998. Audiences are eagerly anticipating Ahn Hyo Seop's portrayal of Yeon Joon, a devoted lover deeply in love with Jun Hee, as well as the youthful Si Heon, whose charming looks and vibrant personality captivate numerous female students.

In the series, Jeon Yeo Been brilliantly portrays two distinct roles: an office worker named Han Jun Hee, who is still grieving the loss of her boyfriend, and a high school student, Kwon Min Ju, following an enigmatic time-travel experience that propels her to 1998. As Min Ju, she crosses paths with Nam Si Heon, a fellow student who uncannily resembles her late boyfriend, Gu Yeon Jun, adding an intriguing layer to her journey.

Kang Hoon will be taking on the role of Jung In Gyu who has secretly harbored one-sided feelings for Kwon Min Ju. After realizing that Kwon Min Ju likes his best friend Nam Si Heon, he becomes conflicted in the face of love and friendship. In Gyu may appear weak on the outside but is a rational, calm, and thoughtful character. Kang Hoon is all set to captivate the audience with his portrayal of pure and refreshing love.

Advertisement

A Time Called You’s Plot

A Time Called You is a captivating time-slip romance that unfolds the story of Jun Hee, a woman deeply grieving the loss of her boyfriend. Amidst her heartache, a miraculous twist transports her back in time to 1998, where she awakens in the body of Min Ju, a high school student. Here, she encounters Si Heon, a fellow student bearing an uncanny resemblance to her late lover.

As Jun Hee navigates this extraordinary situation, she finds herself both bewildered as she tries to fit in with her new body and thrilled by the chance to see her lost love's face in Si Heon. Simultaneously, Si Heon becomes drawn to this transformed version of Min Ju, further complicating their emotional dynamics. Adding to the intrigue is In Gyu, who has secretly harbored feelings for Min Ju, creating a poignant love triangle.

A Time Called You not only explores love but also invites viewers to reflect on their own past relationships, all within the backdrop of a vintage yet mysterious ambiance that sets the stage for this compelling K-drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Killing Vote starring Park Hae Jin and Lim Jiyeon: Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more