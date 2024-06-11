A Time Called You's Kang Hoon says SNSD's Taeyeon motivated him to pursue acting; reveals having singer's CDs at home

A Time Call You actor Kang Hoon revealed that Girls' Generation member Taeyeon is the reason for him to take up acting as a career. He revealed that he is a fan and even has signed CDs. Kang Hoon is known for his appearances in dramas like A Time Called You and The Red Sleeve. Here is what he had to say about being a fan of Taeyeon.

Kang Hoon reveals meeting Taeyeon was motivation behind becoming actor

In 2022, Kang Hoon appeared on MBC’s talk show, Radio Star, where he talked about being a fan of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. He recalled wondering how he could get to meet Girls' Generation and that's how he decided that he would take up acting.

Talking about his love for Taeyeon he stated that she was the first and last idol that he ever liked. Though he hasn't met her yet, the actor mentioned that he has a lot of CDs signed by her and said, "I even have her name tag." He expressed his desire to be a guest on Amazing Saturday so he can personally tell her that she helped him become an actor.

More about Kang Hoon and Taeyeon

Kang Hoon made his debut in 2014 with the films Picnic and Forever With Tiffiny. His first appearance in a drama was in 2016 with Speaking of Love. The actor has appeared in many historical romance dramas including The Red Sleeve and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse. He has also taken up main roles in hit dramas like A Time Called You and Meow, the Secret Boy.

He will be leading the upcoming projects To My Harry and Hunter with a Scalpel which is scheduled to air in 2024.

Taeyeon is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee and Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. The singer marked her debut as a soloist in 2015 with her first EP I, which became a massive hit. In November 2023, she released her fifth solo EP - To Mr X.

