'A very attractive client,' Justin Bieber CANNOT leave Scooter Braun for the next four years; Contract details INSIDE

Amid his ongoing deals with South Korean clients including the BTS, a lot of the artists have made the decision to part ways with Scooter Braun, the management executive who also runs the SB Projects. After Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato moved on from the manager on the same day, the word about Justin Bieber's equation with him is also getting under the radar. While the two continue to work together, the word came out recently that these two have not been in touch for a long time. And the recent report by Billboard had a lot more to reveal. Here is everything you need to know about Bieber's contract.

A four-year-long contract

The partnership between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun dates back to 2008 but now stands in jeopardy as Bieber seeks to part ways. According to Billboard, more than anything, it is Braun's shifting focus to HYBE's growth led to tensions, prompting Bieber to consider a split alongside stars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and others. As a result of this, Bieber is also trying to cut ties with his manager for a long time now. According to the report, there are multiple legal strata that the Yummy Singer is bound to work upon.

These include a recording contract, a sale of rights, AEG Presents for concert promotions, and a four-year contract with Scooter Braun. Amid all this, his vested interest is not working in favor of Bieber. Billboard also suggests that Braun has no intentions of leaving Justin Bieber as a client. “It might take several years for Bieber to wrap up whatever deals he has with Braun and SB Projects, but he’s still a very attractive client,” a talent agent told the banner in their chat.

Contractual agreements and Justin's future plans

As of now, Justin Bieber's team has not commented on what the conclusion of the matter will be. These efforts might take time, yet Bieber's position as a motivated, young superstar makes him a sought-after talent. In the end, while Bieber's desire for change is clear, his contractual obligations with Braun pose significant challenges. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

