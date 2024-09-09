A Virtuous Business script reading: Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin and more star cast members raise anticipation; See PICS

A Virtuous Business is a much-awaited romance comedy starring Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryoung, Kim Sun Young, Lee Se Hee and Yeon Woo Jin. The drama is a remake of the 2016 British series Brief Encounter. It is expected to premiere in the second half of 2024. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors come together for an interesting plot set in the 1990s.

Here is a look at the script reading pictures.

A Virtuous Business is scheduled to premiere in October.

The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. Virtuous Sales will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families.

Yeon Woo Jin will be playing Kim Do Hyun, a police officer from the United States of America. He belongs to a wealthy family and is also smart and hence is quickly promoted. But strangely he comes to work in a rural village.

The project is being directed by Jo Woong who is also known for Love All Play and Justice. Choi Bo Rim has worked on the screenplay. She has also written for hits like My Roommate is a Gumiho and Touch Your Heart.

