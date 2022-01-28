aaespa alum Giselle sticks to THESE 3 trends for always looking on-trend

aespa alum Giselle, the main rapper and full-time fashion queen of the group, 21-year-old is as edgy as her music. The young idol’s style is synonymous with gothic, on-trend, force, edgy and powerful. While the alum’s style stands out the most amongst her group, Giselle’s style always looks very complimenting to everyone around her. If you're looking to pump some power back in your wardrobe, why not take inspiration from the powerhouse herself. Today, we’re looking at some of Giselle’s best fashion tips that will elevate your wardrobe and give it a much-needed punch of refresh it needs.

Mentally on vacay: Giselle always has a few cool pairs of vacation pieces and accessories on standby which she styles during her off-duty moments for the perfect looks. Apart from Giselle, the luxe vacation wear style is already big on the runways and we’re very much on board. Be it bold prints or holiday colours like sunny yellow and tropical greens, after seeing these looks and the subtle additions of holiday pieces in the day-to-day wardrobe, we’ve never been more ready to book a getaway and neither has our wardrobe.

Subtle revelations: Cutouts, sheer fabric, high slits, corsets—small sexy details but Giselle makes them chicer with sophisticated styling. The trend dives more and more into embracing femininity and the curves of the woman body in an effortless way, while keeping intact the mystery and modesty of it all. Try bustiers, corset tops and cutout dresses if you want to try this trend!

While trends come and go, some staples stand the test of time and are forever evergreen. Giselle loves being on-trend but also often tries to scale back on multiple trendy fads and focuses on the less-is-more concept. Giselle ensures to invest in great pieces or minimal colours for them to be timeless and seasonless. She always strives to keep it simple and effortless with pieces she can style in endless ways.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried