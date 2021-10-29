Aafat-e-Ishq review: Neha Sharma’s film proposes a unique narrative but shies away from showing its soul

Aafat-e-Ishq

Cast: Neha Sharma, Namit Das, Amit Sial, Deepak Dobriyal, Ila Arun

Director: Indrajit Nattoji

Streaming Platform: Zee5

Stars: 2.5/5

The genre of horror is in desperate search of reinvention because horror-comedy isn’t cutting it anymore. Fruits of uniqueness were ripe for films like Stree and Golmaal 4 however, the sub-genre is beginning to go redundant. Halloween is around the corner and OTT platforms have begun the festival by churning out horror-isque releases. In all clarity, a standard-issue horror tale with suspense, silences, and darkness has been told from many perspectives though director Indrajit of Aafat-e-Ishq tries to cleanse the genre of its stereotypes but ends up creating his own.

Aafat-e-Ishq is a film about a small-town girl played by Neha Sharma who has a crushing desire to fall in love so much so that she ended up with a strong bond with a musical soul played by Namit Das. There is much to admire in the film specifically the visual tonality attempted by Indrajit to offer a new form of visuals that are bright and exist within the daylight instead of the usual dose of darkness in generic horror formulaic. Neha’s shy and reticent characters end up meeting several men who could be her potential lovers but soon enough they all initiate to drop dead and Neha decides to uncover the issue.

Performances in the film are quite apt. Neha Sharma tries to engage the audience by shouldering most of the scenes in the film but it’s the screenplay that ends up being repetitive. Namit Das plays a ghost with a hilarious backstory as he fits right into the world of the film and makes it the right amount of goofy. As the film progress, the story keeps the interest of the viewer alive with new pathways and direction but eventually gets up being embroiled in its own structure. As though the film substantially lacked ideas through the second act eventually becoming somewhat of a bore-fest by the end.

The idea behind the structure of the film could have made it stand out from the horror bulk but the lack of innovativeness in the dialogues and scenes beyond a point makes it hard to appreciate the attempt. The usual suspects like Amit Sial and Deepak Dobriyal deliver compelling performances by creating three-dimensional characters but that’s just not enough to save the film from falling off the grace.

Aafat-e-Ishq is currently streaming on Zee5. Let’s take it one Friday at a time!

