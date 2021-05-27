Aalisha Panwar on playing a blind girl in Blind Love: I love giving little variations in my acting

Aalisha Panwar is over the moon with the response to Blind Love and says that the project is close to her heart.

Aalisha Panwar has been creating a lot of buzz these dates courtesy her recently released short film Blind Love. The short film also features Shagun Pandey in the lead and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Interestingly, Aalisha was seen playing the role of a blind girl in the movie and her performance garnered a lot of appreciation. Recently, the actress opened up about playing a blind girl for the first time and stated that she could relate to her character on the emotional front.

Speaking about the same, Aalisha said that she likes to have some variations in her acting and like to try hands on new things. “I really wanted to play this character because as an actor I always try to experiment with my roles. I love giving little variations in my acting and doing things that I have never done before. I had never played a blind girl's character before and this was a chance to do that. I was very excited to do it because this role required me to do things differently. I researched about it and worked on it with my director and producer,” she added.

Furthermore, Aalisha also stated that this project is close to her heart as it was shot in her hometown Shimla. The actress mentioned, “I really relate to my character. Other than the fact that she cannot see, emotionally the way she is and the way she is shown, I am also like that. A girl from a small town, who has her ups and downs, but is still happy and chirpy and is finding joy in the little things around her. And this story is also special because it was shot in Shimla which is my hometown.”

Meanwhile, the young actress is overwhelmed with the love coming her way because of Blind Love and is glad that the audience has loved her performance in the movie. “I am just amazed by the response. When I heard such good feedback, I was really happy because we worked really hard for it and even I had put my heart and soul in my character,” she added.

Also Read: Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar to join Nia Sharma's show? Find Out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×