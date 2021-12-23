Aamir Ali to make his digital debut with Hansal Mehta’s thriller web series

Aamir Ali is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction in the telly world. He has proved his mettle on the small screen and has been a part of several shows like F.I.R, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and many more. And while he enjoys a decent fan following, his fans are set to get a surprise from him as Aamir is all set to foray into the digital world now. As per a recent buzz, he will be making his digital debut with Hansal Mehta and Jay Mehta’s upcoming thriller web series.

Yes! After winning hearts with their latest series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead, the filmmakers are coming up with the new series wherein Aamir will be sharing the screen space with a bunch of actors including Deepak Tijori, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rajat Kapoor, Gaurav Paswala and Harry Parmar. In fact, Aamir has already begun shooting for this yet to be titled project in South Africa’s Cape Town and has been sharing pics on social media. The web show is said to be based on the Somalian Pirates and will be reportedly be shot in the locales of Delhi and Ukraine.

The web series is being helmed by Karma Media and Entertainment, that is owned by Shaailesh R Singh and will premiere at Disney+ Hotstar. This isn’t all. Aamir will also be collaborating with Hansal Mehta for his next film titled as Faraaz.