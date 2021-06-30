Aamna Sharif shares her first look as tough cop from her debut web series ‘Damaged 3’

Aamna Sharif will be very soon on the digital platform. The actress also said that she is very excited about the project.

Recently, we have seen a lot of television celebrities are trying their luck into web series. The digital platforms are also getting a lot of attention from the audience because of the content. Right from Sidharth Shukla to Parth Samthaan, actors are not heisting on trying the new mode of entertainment. Even Bollywood actors are also joining this list. Recently, Shahid Kapoor had also announced his digital debut. Now, another television star Aamna Sharif has also joined this bandwagon. She will be seen in the web series Damaged 3.

The actress will be making her debut in a web series. She has shared her first look on Instagram. She is looking like a tough and fierce cop She is clad in a denim shirt as she is sitting inside the office. She also introduced her character name ‘Meet DSP Rashmi Singh.’ Yes, she will be essaying the role of a police officer. Hina Khan was seen in the second season of Damaged and Amruta Khanvilkar was the lead actress in the first season. Both the season had won a lot of appreciation from the audience.

The Kahiin To Hoga actress is well-known for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She had essayed the role of Komolika and this was the first time she had essayed a grey character on screen.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, the actress has also been a part of several Bollywood movies including Ek Villain. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She always shared her pictures and life updated with fans on Instagram.

