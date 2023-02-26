A$AP Rocky suggests he and NewJeans’ Hanni should collaborate; Netizens react

NewJeans’ Hanni and A$AP Rocky were at a Gucci event in Milan when the latter suggested that the two of them should collaborate on a campaign together. Clips of their conversation soon went viral and netizens flooded Twitter with their respective reactions of shock. Hanni became the face of Gucci in October 2023. The Gucci women’s fall winter 2023 show in Milan held on February 24, 2023, became her first official Gucci event. While fans were already looking forward to her attendance at the prestigious event, a lot of them were simply delighted to see how effortlessly she was able to mingle with important personalities. The latter mentioned people included the likes of Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri, Italian rock band Maneskin, and American rapper and record producer A$AP Rocky.

Interaction with A$AP Rocky Following the Gucci Women’s Fall Winter Show on February 24, a clip of NewJeans’ Hanni and A$AP Rocky has gone viral where the two artists can be seen posing together before A$AP Rocky finally suggests that the two of them should collaborate on the next campaign together. The clip went viral in time and left netizens flabbergasted at the possibility of this unique collaboration.

NewJeans' Hanni Before finally moving to South Korea, Hanni lived in Australia. Her father is North Vietnamese while her mother is of South Vietnamese origin. She was part of a dance crew in Australia that rose to fame for covering K-pop hits. Born in Australia, Hanni Pham is a member of the five-member K-pop girl group NewJeans. She was first seen in the official music video to BTS' Permission To Dance. Hanni debuted as a part of NewJeans under ADOR which is a sub-label under the multinational entertainment company HYBE. The group debuted in mid-2022 and has since released some spectacularly popular singles like 'Attention' and 'Ditto'. Hanni has managed to amass a remarkable level of fame and admiration at a very young age. While she is admired by a legion of fans already, her confidence at an event as important as Gucci Women's fall winter 2023 show impressed netizens even more.

