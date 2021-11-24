Aarya 2 Motion Poster Out: Sushmita Sen's crime thriller's trailer to release tomorrow
Sharing the poster, Sushmita writes, “#trailercoming #AARYA2. The sherni is back! Sabko batao! Be a share-ni. Official trailer of #HotstarSpecials #AaryaSeason2 drops tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar @officialRMFilms @endemolshineind @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @vinraw @bluhills @siabhuyan @rheaazz.” In the motion poster, Sushmita Sen is seen onboard a helicopter, with her hand-gun pointed at the baddies. Clad in a saree, Sushmita is all set to enthrall the audience once more with her performance in Aarya 2.
As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped smile emojis. One of the users wrote, “Can't wait to see u again m'am.” Many wrote, “Can’t wait”.
Take a look at the post here:
Apart from Sushmita Sen, the first season starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar. The actress had made her debut on the digital platform through this series. She also received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards.
