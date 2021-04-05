Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen gives reel & real glimpse of her character & Rohman Shawl is all hearts for his ladylove

Sushmita Sen, who is shooting for Aarya season 2, has shared an intriguing post from the sets and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Sushmita Sen is woman of substance and she never fails to leave a mark be it with her stunning looks, her fashion statements and her impeccable acting prowess. The diva, who has an impressive line of work, won millions of hearts when she made her comeback with Aarya which also marked her OTT debut. While the web series opened to rave reviews, there have been speculations about the second season of the show. And the wait is going to be over soon as Sushmita is busy shooting for Aarya 2 these days.

In fact, the former beauty queen often keeps her fans updated about her on set fun which indeed adds to their excitement about the second season of the crime drama. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sushmita has shared a video of herself giving a glimpse of herself getting into Aarya’s shoes for the show and her intense expressions leave everyone intrigued. She captioned the image as, ““I am every woman” From the intensity of #Aarya to the lightness of being Sush!! I love you guys!” While everyone was in awe of her panache, it was her beau Rohman Shawl’s comment that grabbed the eyeballs. Taking to the comment section, Rohman wrote, “Aarya I like, Sush I love” along with heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

To note, Sushmita had confirmed the second season of Aarya in February this year as she shared a stunning pic of herself and had captioned it as, “She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this.”

