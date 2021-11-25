Aarya 2 Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen as 'sherni' is fiercer and bolder as she returns to wreak havoc

It was not long ago that the viewers were left in awe of the stellar act by Sushmita Sen in the Disney+Hotstar show, Aarya and now, the trailer for the second season is here as well. On Thursday, Sushmita shared the trailer of the new season of her successful show, Aarya 2 and well, it certainly will captivate you. In the first season, we saw Sushmita as Aarya all set to leave the country with her kids when the mob calls her and warns her about the money she owes to them.

With the trailer of the second season, the stakes are taken a notch higher and well, Sushmita as Aarya is shown to be fiercer and stronger than before. To protect her kids and family, she still will go to any lengths and the trailer of the second season reinforces that.

Check out Aarya 2 trailer below:

When the first look video was shared a few weeks back, it had showcased Sushmita with lal gulaal all over her face and with a fierce look. Recently, Sushmita shared a motion poster, ahead of the trailer, featuring her as a badass woman set to take her revenge. Now, with Sushmita being back in the same avatar but in a stronger way, one can only hope that the impact too is higher.

Created by Ram Madhvani, the first season of the web show had received a lot of love from the audience and was even nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021. Apart from Sushmita, the first season also starred Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary.

