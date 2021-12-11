Aarya 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Sushmita Sen’s fierce avatar in the crime thriller

After giving an incredible performance in Aarya, Sushmita Sen is back with another season and fans are already loving it. Social media reviews suggest that even the second season of crime-thriller managed to impress the fans. Following the premiere of the second season, netizens flocked to Twitter handle and dropped their reviews. While some of them said that the second part was better than the first, others hailed Sushmita’s power-packed performance. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen essays the role of Aarya, whose businessman husband gets shot dead in broad daylight in season one.

One of the fans wrote, “Sushmita Sen is probably the best mother portrayal I have ever seen on screen! Suave, panache, ruthless and courageous on one side yet gentle and caring for her kids on the other. Brilliant! Aarya 2 is outrageous and absolute gem!” Many fans even urged makers for the third part of Aarya. Another social media user praised Sushmita Sen’s rocking performance and said, “Sushmita Sen you nail it... #AaryaSeason2 never underestimate the power of a women.. she can be fire when it comes to her family.. must watch.. eagerly waiting for season 3.”