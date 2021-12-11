Aarya 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Sushmita Sen’s fierce avatar in the crime thriller
After giving an incredible performance in Aarya, Sushmita Sen is back with another season and fans are already loving it. Social media reviews suggest that even the second season of crime-thriller managed to impress the fans. Following the premiere of the second season, netizens flocked to Twitter handle and dropped their reviews. While some of them said that the second part was better than the first, others hailed Sushmita’s power-packed performance. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen essays the role of Aarya, whose businessman husband gets shot dead in broad daylight in season one.
One of the fans wrote, “Sushmita Sen is probably the best mother portrayal I have ever seen on screen! Suave, panache, ruthless and courageous on one side yet gentle and caring for her kids on the other. Brilliant! Aarya 2 is outrageous and absolute gem!” Many fans even urged makers for the third part of Aarya. Another social media user praised Sushmita Sen’s rocking performance and said, “Sushmita Sen you nail it... #AaryaSeason2 never underestimate the power of a women.. she can be fire when it comes to her family.. must watch.. eagerly waiting for season 3.”
Check out how fans are reviewing Aarya 2:
Sushmita Sen is probably the best mother portrayal I have ever seen on screen! Suave, panache, ruthless and courageous on one side yet gentle and caring for her kids on the other. Brilliant!#AaryaSeason2 is outrageous and absolute gem!— Divyesh (@iamdivyesh) December 10, 2021
@thesushmitasen— vamsee9999 (@vamsee1111) December 10, 2021
Outstanding performance mam. #AaryaSeason2 well done team. Loved the series.
What a season finale. Forgot to breathe. #AaryaSeason2— Anas Arif (@thefilmykid) December 10, 2021
#AaryaSeason2 is a really good follow up to the first season. Happy that Sush is getting such a platform. Gimme more of her, pls.— Pavan’s Labyrinth (@BardOfBread) December 10, 2021
Finished binge watching #AaryaSeason2 . Griping storyline, couldn't resist myself from watching all episodes in one go.— Dhanu Hansda (@dhanu_hansda) December 10, 2021
Love @thesushmitasen ‘s acting.. excellent actor.. could not even wait for a day to watch season 2 of #Aarya2 #AaryaSeason2 #SushmitaSen— Priya Batham (@priyabatham2) December 10, 2021
@thesushmitasen you nail it... #AaryaSeason2 never underestimate the power of a women.. she can be fire when it comes to her family.. must watch.. eagerly waiting for season 3— Sakshi (@SakshiSyal25) December 10, 2021
Facing the fear #AaryaSeason2— Kuldeep Prajapati (@prajapatikp95) December 10, 2021
Its another magic trail of inspiring @thesushmitasen who really nailed the show.@thesushmitasen mam ab to ap vakai Don bn gayi hai!!
To note, Sushmita Sen received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards, with the series receiving eight nominations. Back in July 2020, Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani had announced the second season. While announcing the new part, Sushmita Sen had written, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @RamKMadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga (sic)."
