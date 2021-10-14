Aarya actor Sikandar Kher says 'OTT has led to the democratisation of the film industry'

Actor Sikander Kher, who was last seen in the web series 'Aarya', has hailed the digital platform. He says OTT has led to the democratisation of the film industry and has helped in bringing out brilliant content and actors coming to the limelight.

Sikandar said: "OTT has definitely led to the democratisation of our film industry and we have seen some brilliant content and actors coming to the limelight. I have spent almost a decade in the industry and have seen all the highs and lows that people go through."

He added: "But it took a pandemic and rise of the OTT platforms for filmmakers to realise the kind of talents India can produce. Well, I am glad this happened, and I am sure that the scope of telling stories and performing them will only increase from here on."

He is currently gearing up for his other projects in the pipeline such as Vasan Bala's 'Monica O My Darling.'

