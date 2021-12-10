Aarya Season 2: Release Date, Time, Where to Watch and everything you need to know

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya had struck the right chord of the audience on its release. It was Sushmita’s comeback series and we have to admit that she made a powerful comeback. Well, ever since season 1 ended, we were waiting for season 2 to begin and now that season 2 of Aarya is here, we are sure that audiences cannot wait to watch it. But are you someone who is confused as to where, when and how to watch this much-awaited series? Then keep scrolling further to get all your answers.

Release Date

Your wait is over as Aarya season 2 starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role has released today, December 10 2021. The actress has returned with her breathtaking performance in the show.

Release Time

Aarya season 2 has already been released online at 12:00 AM (IST).

Where to watch

Susmita Sen starrer has released on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you want to watch season 1 again before getting your hands on season 2, then you can watch that too on the same OTT platform. While the first season had 9 episodes, Aarya's season 2 has 8 episodes. To watch this web show one will have to subscribe to this OTT platform.

The story of Aarya 2 is all set to revolve around what Sushmita’s character will go through after dealing with the aftermath of what she did to the Russians post the death of her husband. Most of the characters would be reprising their role from season 1. Some of the popular actors in the upcoming season will include Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, Sikandar Kher as Daulat, Ankur Bhatia as Sangram, Aarya's brother, Alexx ONell as Bob, Viren Vazirani as Veer Sareen, Virti Vaghani as Arundhati Sareen, Pratyaksh Panwar as Aditya Sareen, Sugandha Garg as Hina, Priyasha Bhardwaj as Soundarya, Jayant Kripalani as Zorawar, Vikas Kumar as ACP Younnes Khan, etc. The show is helmed by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma.

