Aarya Season 2 Review: Sushmita Sen is a fierce tigress, returns as an invincible boss lady in gripping series

Series name: Aarya season 2

Aarya Season 2 cast: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Akash Khurana, Jayant Kripalani.

Creator: Ram Madhvani

Rating: 3.5

It is said that a mother is one of the most powerful people in the world who has the courage to fight everyone for her children. While we have seen several examples of a mother’s unconditional love and her sacrifices on the silver screen, Sushmita Sen once again brought this beautiful and selfless emotion on screen but with a thrilling twist. After starring in the first season of Aarya last year, the former beauty queen had undoubtedly left us wanting for more. And now she has returned with the second season of the crime thriller.

Taking a quick recap of what transpired in the first season, Aarya Sareen (after losing her husband Tej) somehow manages to resolve the biggest threat to her family and deal with Shekhawat bravely. She was heartbroken upon realising how her father conspired her husband’s murder but was relieved to have managed to get out of the drugs business after killing Shekhawat. However, it was only the beginning of a new chapter. And now, the second season begins exactly from the same point where we had left the story. While Aarya is settled in Austria now, her father, brother and Shekhawat continue to fight for their bail in the Court in the drugs case.

However, due to inevitable circumstances, Aarya is forced to return to India, unwillingly though, to give her testimony in the case. But little did she know that new threats are waiting for her in India. Not just the Russians, who are after her life for their Rs 300 crore consignment, Shekhawat’s father is also waiting to avenge his son’s life. Soon after Aarya settles in the security safe house, she is attacked and that once again begins her run for life. But this time she has no one to trust. However, being the fierce tigress that she is, Aarya certainly knows that she had to pave a path for herself to ensure her kids are safe. On the other hand, her family issues continue to get grave adding on to the suspense element as who to trust and who not to trust.

Aarya has a clear motive of ending this chaos and getting out of the nasty business as soon as possible. However, each episode comes with a new twist in the story which not just adds on to Aarya’s trouble but will also leave you at the edge of your seat. Will Aarya manage to save her kids? Will she be able to escape Russians and Shekhawat? These questions will continue to hover in your mind throughout. While the crime thriller has come up with an intriguing plotline, it does appear to be a little dragged and very confusingly intertwined. However, the climax serves as a perfect end to all the mystery.

The makers have managed to link the story with that of the previous installment and it has some nail-biting twists. Speaking about the performances, Sushmita Sen has managed to steal the show once again. She is seen roaring as she returns as the fierce Aarya Sareen. From her expressions to body language, acting prowess to panache, everything was on point and she was a delight to watch as she reprised this powerful role. Clearly, no one could have pulled off this role better than her.

On the other hand, Sikandar Kher also won special attention with his dhamakedar entry. He, once again, served as the perfect supporter and despite not having much dialogues, he did win hearts with his silence. Young artists Viren Vazirani, Virti Vaghani and Pratyaksh Panwar appeared to be doing a perfect job with their respective characters.

Overall, Aarya season 2 has managed to justify the buzz around it. If not for the amazing crime thriller that it is, watch it for Sushmita’s powerful performance. However, make sure to brush up your memory with the first season as you might feel that you are losing track of certain things in the second season.

