Aarya season 2: Rohman Shawl is ‘very’ excited for ladylove Sushmita Sen’s crime drama

As Sushmita Sen is working on Aarya season 2, her beau Rohman Shawl can’t wait for the crime drama and is quite excited about it.

Sushmita Sen left the audience in awe of her acting skills last year when she made the much awaited comeback with the web series Aarya. The former beauty queen was seen playing the titular role in the crime drama with Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar in key roles and her performance had left everyone amazed. Ever since the crime drama was released, it opened to rave reviews and fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season.

And now as per the recent update, Sushmita has begun shooting for Aarya season 2 and the fans can’t wait to watch the actress’ magic once again onscreen. Although the crime drama is still being shot and the makers are yet to make any official announcement about the release of Aarya season 2, the audience are keen to get any possible update about the show. Recently, Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl, during an interactive session with fans on social media, was quizzed about Aarya 2 and his excitement about the show. To this, the actor stated that he is very excited for Aarya season 2.

Take a look at Rohman Shawl’s post for Aarya season 2:

On the other hand, a fan also asked to write something about the former beauty queen and Rohman replied saying, “She is the best”. To note, Rohman and Sushmita have been dating each other for a while and are going strong with each other. In fact, the two never miss a chance to express their love for each other and are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance.

