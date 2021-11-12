Aarya Season 2 Teaser: Sushmita Sen returns in a deadlier than ever avatar to save her family; Watch

The much-awaited teaser of crime thriller Aarya season 2 is out. Sushmita Sen starrer series is back with a bang this time. The web series season 1 had impressed the audience. Sushmita’s performance was lauded by everyone and now, the makers are back with the second season of the same. Today they dropped her first look from the second season. Sushmita Sen looks even more ferocious than before in this new teaser. The international Emmy nominated web series promises to be a spine-chilling and thrilling one than the previous season.

It is a small second video clip and it opens with Sushmita walking slowly in an angry avatar. The lioness is back to save her family from all odds. Her face is covered with red colour.

Director Ram Madhvani was quoted saying that the second season was made after the huge success of the first season. “She has faced challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge,” he added.

Apart from Sushmita Sen, the first season starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar. Reportedly the series is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. It is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband's murder.

Watch the teaser here:

The series marked Sushmita Sen debut on the digital platform. She also received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards, with the series receiving eight nominations. In July 2020, Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani had announced the second season. The second season started filming on 1 March 2021 in Jaipur, but having been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to wrap up in June 2021.

