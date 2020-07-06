Aarya: Sushmita Sen CONFIRMS season 2 of the web show during Instagram Live with Creator Ram Madhvani

During a live interaction with director Ram Madhvani, Sushmita Sen confirmed season 2 of Aarya. Read on

Sushmita Sen made her comeback in 2020 with web show Aarya, and as we speak, the web show has released digitally and fans have been showering immense love and appreciation on the series and Sushmita, both, so much so that the director and creator of the series, Ram Madhvani, has now announced season 2 of Aarya. That’s right! Yesterday, Sushmita Sen went Live on Instagram with the director, and during the live, when Sushmita asked the director about the future of Aarya, he stated, “Does she take control in season two? Let's look at like this, why is it that the audience has loved Aarya so much? It's because of what she wants: to leave the business and protect her children. She then pays the price of what she wants.”

Not just this, Ram said that in season 2, “what will she want... the obstacles we are going to put in her way so that , you can root for her more. Watch out for season two.” Well, Sushmita and Ram Madhvani’s conversation clearly hints at season 2 of Aarya and fans just can’t keep calm. When later, Sushmita Sen shared the live on social media, she thanked Ram for having an honest conversation and celebrating, both applause and critical view. Alongside the video, this Former Miss Universe wrote, “#directorscut Thank you @madhvaniram for making your #instagramlive debut with me!!! Our conversation & its honesty is a progressive step, towards celebrating both the applause & the critical view of our audiences!!! It brings clarity to the thought & process behind creativity!!! I hope all the questions asked repeatedly were answered today...now let’s begin work on Season 2 #Aarya. Thank you for joining me #daulat @sikandarkher, lovely surprise!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU FROM ALL OF US IN #teamaarya #duggadugga".

Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for Aarya and due to the lockdown, during a Live, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show at her house. Post the release of the show, Ram took to Twitter to pen a note for Sushmita and thank her for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

