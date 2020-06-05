Aarya Trailer: Sushmita Sen is hard hitting as she goes to extreme lengths to save her family

In the trailer of Aarya, we get to see Sushmita Sen playing the role of a loving mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect her family. Check out the trailer below.

Sushmita Sen is making her comeback to the silver screen in all its glory. The actress who is credited to have many films and songs to her name, will now be making a comeback with a new web series titled Aarya on streaming platform Hotstar. OTT platform, Diney Plus Hotstar, dropped the trailer of Aarya today and it definitely seems to have set some buzz on social media. In the trailer, we get to see Sushmita playing the role of a loving mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect her family after her husband is shot dead for being a part of the illegal medicinal drug market.

The trailer introduces us to Sushmita as Aarya, her husband and their two school-going kids. However, Aarya's world is turned upside down when her husband is killed. What ensues is a mad race in order to save and protect her family from the wrong doings of her husband. Fans were quite excited to see Sushmita back in action. One user commented, "So glad to see you on screen again...always been a pleasure to watch you. All the best, you will rock this as usual."

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen riding a Segway on the sets of Aarya in Rajasthan has us wanting to try the same; Watch

Aarya is the official adaptation of a popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, and star Chandrachur Singh, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. The series is slated to hit the streaming platform on 19 June.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×