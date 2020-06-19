  1. Home
Aarya Twitter Review: Netizens hail Sushmita Sen's comeback, applaud her for top notch performance

Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Aarya and many unanimously hailed Sushmita Sen for her performance.
Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has finally made its way to the streaming platform and looks like the makers and cast are due for some serious praise. The web series which marks the comeback of Susmita Sen was hailed by netizens on Friday, hours within its release. OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar saw the release of Aarya and it definitely seems to have set some buzz on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series, and many unanimously hailed Sushmita for her performance.

Sushmita, who plays the role of a loving mother goes to extreme lengths to protect her family after her husband is shot dead for being a part of the illegal medicinal drug market. Aarya is the official adaptation of a popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, and star Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. 

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one user wrote, "Watched #Aarya & my reaction is OMG...!! I'm super impressed by @thesushmitasen ma'am u r really really outstanding in this as a hero...u r protecting ur family.... revenge specially ur style watched such a long long time...I loved this series.....u r amazing.." 

Another user commented, "@thesushmitasen  You are such an inspiration. I admire you the most. Humble and so down to earth. Loved watching #aarya so glad you are back on screen." 

Take a look at what netizens have to say about Aarya: 

