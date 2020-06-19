Aarya Twitter Review: Netizens hail Sushmita Sen's comeback, applaud her for top notch performance

Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Aarya and many unanimously hailed Sushmita Sen for her performance.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has finally made its way to the streaming platform and looks like the makers and cast are due for some serious praise. The web series which marks the comeback of Susmita Sen was hailed by netizens on Friday, hours within its release. OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar saw the release of Aarya and it definitely seems to have set some buzz on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series, and many unanimously hailed Sushmita for her performance.

Sushmita, who plays the role of a loving mother goes to extreme lengths to protect her family after her husband is shot dead for being a part of the illegal medicinal drug market. Aarya is the official adaptation of a popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, and star Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one user wrote, "Watched #Aarya & my reaction is OMG...!! I'm super impressed by @thesushmitasen ma'am u r really really outstanding in this as a hero...u r protecting ur family.... revenge specially ur style watched such a long long time...I loved this series.....u r amazing.."

Another user commented, "@thesushmitasen You are such an inspiration. I admire you the most. Humble and so down to earth. Loved watching #aarya so glad you are back on screen."

Take a look at what netizens have to say about Aarya:

@thesushmitasen You are such an inspiration. I admire you the most. Humble and so down to earth. Loved watching #aarya so glad you are back on screen. — Harshita Sharma (@harshit113) June 19, 2020

Saw the first episode of #Aarya Pretty fcukin rad.. Set for weekend.. https://t.co/hPzQouJ2DO — D (@DandanakaDone) June 19, 2020

@thesushmitasen #Aarya 8.3 imdb, can't wait to finish work and get back home to binge watch it — amit shetty (@amyth999) June 19, 2020

Looks like there's goin to be a sequel #Aarya not a binge watchin person but this one had to be done now can't wait for @juniorbachchan #BreatheIntoTheShadows @PrimeVideoIN next month — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) June 19, 2020

I AM already half through... #EPISODE4 Have been watching since I woke up today....@thesushmitasen tooooo good ya!!! It's getting more and more interesting !! #Aarya Love you!! — sushmita sen (@juniorsush1998) June 19, 2020

Watched #Aarya & my reaction is OMG...!! I'm super impressed by @thesushmitasen ma'am u r really really outstanding in this as a hero...u r protecting ur family.... revenge specially ur style watchedsuch a long long time...I loved this series.....u r amazing..

1/2 in 5 — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) June 19, 2020

Thanks @DisneyPlusHS for bringing back the actors like @thesushmitasen @chandrachoorsingh.Only watched first episode and I felt where were you guys for so long... #Aarya — Nischay Ranjan (@iamnischay007) June 19, 2020

