Aarya's Ram Madhvani on Sushmita Sen's reaction to Emmys nod: Would've been same when she won Miss Universe.

The International Emmys nominations were recently announced and India managed to score three spots in different categories. On of them was Sushmita Sen's thriller drama Aarya which released last year. Ram Madhvani's show scored a nomination in the Best Drama Series category alongside three other global shows.

The actress was elated with the big news as Aarya marked her comeback to the screen and the nomination made it even more special. In a recent chat with Indian Express, director Madhvani opened up on whether the show's perception may change. "Now when people will see ‘Emmy Nominated Series Aarya’, it will be a huge draw. For me, the Emmy is as important as the Oscars as far as the world is concerned. It means something to get noticed like this. It motivates you," the director said.

He revealed that he was busy editing the second season of Aarya when actor Namit Das sent him the message. "I told my editor who was there, ‘Hey, see what Namit is saying, think we have been nominated for something,’ and then I went back to editing. It occurred to me five minutes later, ‘Is this the International Emmys, this is huge!’. We were all in the editing room and it was surreal for us. Then we all had a mini celebration with ‘bhel’. Chaat is always a great way to celebrate."

Madhvani revealed that he has not yet celebrated with lead actress Sushmita Sen. The actress was busy dubbing for Aarya season 2 in another studio when Madhvani informed her. When asked how was Sushmita's reaction to the big news, he said, “Her expression would have been the same as it was when she won Miss Universe. I didn’t see it but I could imagine it was the same expression."

The cast and crew have already finished shooting for Aarya season 2 and the series is set to release next year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sushmita Sen dishes out major Taal vibes as she dances in the rain in white suit