Aashram actress Tridha Choudhury confirms wedding next year: ‘I’m seeing someone from the industry’

Tridha Choudhury became a household name after her exceptional performance in the much loved web-show, Aashram. The show released in 2020 also starred Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar amongst others. Tridha belonging to Kolkata received immense recognition and appreciation for her role as Babita. In a recent interview, the actress reacted to her relationship status and confirmed her wedding for the next year.

Tridha Choudhury confirms her wedding for the next year

In an interview with Calcutta Times, Tridha Choudhury on being asked about her wedding plans stated, “I’m seeing someone from the industry but both of us believe in keeping things private. I can’t reveal much about my relationship but all I can say is both of us are in a happy space and we plan to get married in a gurudwara next year.”

Tridha Choudhury on her Diwali celebrations

In addition to this, she also talked about Diwali celebrations at her home. Calling it her ‘favorite festival’, she shared that her home decorations have already started, and she has started distributing gifts too. Tridha who will be celebrating the festival of lights in Delhi this year plans to wear a heavy sharara gifted to her by a special someone.

Talking about her Diwali traditions, the Aashram actress stated that she celebrates the Dhanteras festival religiously. In the interview, the actress stated that she believes buying gold, silver and diamonds brings good luck and symbolizes wealth and prosperity. She also revealed that she performs Lakshmi Puja at home on the auspicious day and is planning to invest in a solitaire diamond.

Tridha Choudhury on her love for hometown, Kolkata

The Bandish Bandits actress who is very fond of travelling and exploring the world remarked that there is no place like her hometown, Kolkata. According to her, the city’s warmth and its cuisine are unmatched. “Now that I live in Mumbai, I realized Kolkata’s simplicity can’t be found anywhere else. People develop strong connections in Kolkata,” she said.

Tridha Choudhury on her upcoming projects

Talking about her upcoming ventures, Tridha revealed that she has been offered several projects in Bengali cinema but due to her prior commitments she couldn’t accept them. “However, I’ll soon be seen essaying the character of a journalist in a Bengali web series. I’ll start dubbing for it soon,” she was quoted as saying.