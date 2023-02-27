AB61X’s Park Woojin makes solo debut with oWn, drops fiery music video of ‘Top Tier’

Park Woojin can be seen personifying his song’s title throughout the music video as he unabashedly stays ‘Top Tier’. The song is simultaneously catchy and laid-back. While the artist has proved his potential as a part of his group on more than one occasion, this is the first time he has let himself be known to the world as a solo artist.

AB61X’s Park Woojin dropped the official music video of ‘Top Tier’, the title track of his first mini album ‘oWn’, on February 27, 2023. With the release of his solo EP ‘oWn’, the AB61X rapper has officially made his solo debut. The song is an excellent amalgam of remarkable composition, powerful vocals, and a brilliant music video. The two-minute-fifty-seconds long track is nothing short of a melodious rollercoaster. It takes you back and forth between some raging rap and some soulful vocals.

‘Top Tier’ Teaser

Park Woojin had previously released a mock teaser of ‘Top Tier’ where he accidentally performs on the track on an Instagram live. Following the latter, the rapper gets a call from his CEO who demands him to immediately stop since the track is yet to be released. The teaser was welcomed by viewers for how innovative and hilarious it was.

More About Park Woojin

Born in November of 1999, this South Korean idol is the main rapper, main dancer, and vocalist of AB61X. Park Woojin is fondly referred to by his moniker ‘Woojin’. He set his first foot in the world of K-pop when he auditioned for Superstar K, a South Korean survival reality show, at eleven. Initially a trainee under JYP, Woojin later moved to the South Korean hip-hop company Brand New Music which he later represented on the second season of Produce 101.

It was in 2019 that he finally debuted as a part of Brand New Music’s then-latest boy group, AB61X, short for ‘Absolute Six’. the group originally had five members. Number six in the group name was a total of these five members along with their one fandom. Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi are currently the only members of the group. Youngmin, the fifth member of AB61X, left the group in February 2020.