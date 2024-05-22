AB6IX completes 5 years since debut; Get to know four-piece K-pop group’s members, discography, and more

AB6IX is a four-piece K-pop group that kickstarted their musical journey in 2019. Over the years, the group has undergone numerous transformations, reshaping their path multiple times. Nevertheless, they have consistently delivered impactful music that may not always receive the recognition it deserves, yet manages to shine amidst the cutthroat world of K-pop. Today, on May 22, as they celebrate their fifth anniversary since debuting, let's embark on a journey to uncover this hidden gem together.

What does AB6IX’s name signify?

AB6IX is an abbreviation of ‘absolute six’, emphasizing the completeness of a brand-new boy band. However, the ‘six’ doesn’t signify the members only, rather it brings out a whole new definition that combines the power of the initial five members and the group’s fandom.

Together, they opened a new horizon that can be summarized as ‘Above BrandNew Six’, keeping similarities with their company name.

When did AB6IX make their official debut and under which company?

In early 2019, Brand New Music announced that they would soon be introducing a new group named Brand New Boys. Later, the name was confirmed as AB6IX, a five-member K-pop group.

On April 18, 2019, the group was first introduced through the reality show BrandNewBoys premiered on Mnet. Later, on May 22, 2019, AB6IX marked their official debut with the song BREATHE, a lead single from their first extended play B:Complete.

Meet the members of AB6IX

In 2019, the group debuted with Kim Dong Hyun, Lee Dae Hwi, Park Woo Jin, Lim Young Min, and Jeon Woong.

Most of these members participated in music survival shows in their pre-debut era. Kim Dong Hyun, Lee Dae Hwi, and Park Woo Jin were part of Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2. Later, Woo Jin and Dae Hwi joined the project group Wanna One.

Jeon Woong also took part in the Mnet survival show Stray Kids, which gave birth to the titular group.

In 2020, Brand New Music announced Lim Young Min’s departure from AB6IX. Since then, the group has been active with four members.

Currently, Jeon Woong, the eldest serves as the group’s lead dancer and main vocalist, Kim Dong Hyun is the visual and sub-vocalist, Park Woo Jin is the main dancer, main rapper, and sub-vocalist, and maknae Lee Dae Hwi is positioned as lead vocalist.

AB6IX music style

AB6IX produces distinctive music that blends many genres like EDM, pop, R&B, and Hip-hop.

In addition, their compositions include contemplative and joyful elements that focus both on the highs and lows of life. The group has an incredible ability to make unique yet relatable music that resonates with their fans.

Know more about AB6IX’s discography

Their vivid and colorful discography consists of many smash-hit extended plays, studio albums, and digital singles.

Some of their most popular songs are BREATHE, GRAB ME, CLOSE, ‘ROSE, SCENT’, KISS’, MOONDANCE, LOSER, BLIND FOR LOVE, HOLLYWOOD, Sucker for your love, and more.

To date the band has produced 9 EPs including B:Complete (2019), Vivid (2020), Salute (2020), Salute: A New Hope (2021), Mo’ Complete: Have a Dream (2021), A to B (2022), Take a Chance (2022), The Future is Ours: Lost (2023), and The Future is Ours: Found (2024).

In addition, AB6IX has two studio albums and one special - respectively, 6ixense (2019), Mo’ Complete (2021), and Complete with you (2022).

Their three digital single tracks include Gemini (2021), Ten Project Part.4 (2021), and Siren (2023). In 2022, The group also sang Life is beautiful, an OST for the SHInee’s Minho starrer drama The Fabulous

AB6IX also has some impressive global collaboration in their discography. In 2019, they featured on Truth Hurts, a song by American singer Lizzo. In 2022, the group partnered up with Faroese singer Reiley and released the song Moonlight.