AB6IX declares their love for ABNEW with special album ‘COMPLETE WITH YOU’; Members' messages inside

South Korean boy group AB6IX has released a special album dedicated to their fans! On January 17, the boy group dropped a 5-track album, comprising the title song ‘1, 2, 3’, and four solo numbers - one for each member. Known for being a group that creates its own music, all the members of AB6IX participated in producing and writing of all the tracks in this album, just like their previous releases.

Member LEE DAEHWI shared his thoughts about the special release, saying, “It’s our first album for 2022. I find it especially meaningful that it’s full of songs written by our members. I hope you will enjoy it. Thank you!” Fellow member KIM DONGHYUN also spoke about what makes this album special, sharing, “The individuality and charms of each AB6IX member stand out in this feel-good album. It also features a wide range of genres. Hopefully, may people will come to love it.”

‘COMPLETE WITH YOU’ is the group’s first release since their second studio album ‘MO’ COMPLETE’ and its lead single ‘Cherry’ in September 2021. Each member is credited for at least one track in this special album, showcasing each of their individual colours. The album consists of five songs: ‘1, 2, 3’ (title track), ‘VENUS’, ‘CONSOLATION’, ‘CRAZY LOVE’, and ‘IN YOUR EYES’.

AB6IX’s PARK WOOJIN expressed his thoughts about the comeback, saying, “I’ve felt good about this album primarily because it feels like we’re giving a gift to our fans. My wish is for our music to be able to comfort the listeners.” Member JEON WOOONG also shared, “We greatly miss our fans during these challenging times brought on by COVID-19. This album embodies our longing and desire to be able to meet them again. Please show your interest and love! I love you, ABNEW”.

AB6IX debuted under BRANDNEW MUSIC in 2019. The group currently consists of four members: JEON WOONG, KIM DONGHYUN, PARK WOOJIN, and LEE DAEHWI.

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday SF9's Chani: 4 K dramas that put the spotlight on his amazing talent as an actor